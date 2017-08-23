 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Made Most of Its $72 Billion Last Year



8/23/2017 6:09:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
As you might expect, Johnson & Johnson makes a lot of money. Last year, the healthcare giant generated revenue totaling nearly $72 billion. Over the past decade, J&J raked in over $668 billion. To put that amount into perspective, consider that a stack of that many $1 bills would reach more than 45,000 miles into the sky -- close to one-fifth the distance to the moon.

But where does all that revenue come from? Here's how Johnson & Johnson makes most of its money.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 