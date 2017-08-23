Drug Giant Amgen (AMGN) Just Invested in This Massachusetts Machine Learning Biotech

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare (GNS), a leading precision medicine company, today announced that it has raised an additional $6 million in equity from Amgen Ventures with participation from existing investor Alexandria Real Estate Equities. The funds will be used to further develop the company's REFS causal machine learning and simulation platform and solutions across drug discovery & development, value-based drug solutions, care management, and health system business optimization. With this investment, Amgen Ventures joins other leading biopharma companies Celgene and Zambon Pharmaceuticals, leading health plans Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield (Cambia Health Solutions), and Horizon Blue Cross of NJ and provider Heritage Provider Network, in addition to Mitsui, GHO Capital, and Fort Rock Capital as shareholders of GNS.

"We are excited to have Amgen Ventures join in our efforts to transform medicine and healthcare through data and artificial intelligence," said Colin Hill, Chairman and CEO and Co-Founder of GNS Healthcare. "We are witnessing an acceleration in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning across all industries with GNS leading the way in the life sciences and healthcare industries with data from tens of millions of lives being processed by our platforms. This is the path to better matching drugs and other health interventions to individual patients to improve health outcomes, slow disease progression, and lower the total cost of care."

About REFS

REFS (Reverse Engineering & Forward Simulation) is GNS Healthcare's patented causal machine learning platform. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence platforms, REFS analyzes data sets beyond correlation, instead inferring causal mechanisms between variables to answer questions such as: How will the patient respond to this treatment? What if we choose one intervention over another? REFS uses a two-step process, first reverse engineering causative mechanisms from multi-model datasets, then running "what if?" simulations to determine which treatments and therapeutics will produce the best outcomes for every individual in the population. REFS is the only commercially available platform that infers causal mechanisms from patient data at scale from traditional healthcare and emerging data sources to bring the promise of precision medicine within reach.

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare applies causal machine learning and simulation technology to predict which treatments will work for which patients, improving individual patient outcomes and the health of populations, while reducing the total cost of care. The GNS technology is based on its MeasureBase data integration architecture and patented REFS (Reverse Engineering and Forward Simulation) causal inference and simulation engine. Health plans, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, foundations, academic medical centers, and self-insured employers use GNS' cloud-based solutions to solve pressing and costly problems including those surrounding metabolic syndrome, medication adherence, end-of-life care, preterm birth, personalized care pathways in specialty care, oncology, and diabetes, new drug target discovery, patient stratification in clinical trials, and more. GNS solutions focus on reducing adverse events, slowing disease progression, and improving therapeutic effectiveness through precision matching that maximizes impact on individual patient health outcomes while reducing wasteful spending and downstream medical costs. For more information, visit: www.gnshealthcare.com.

