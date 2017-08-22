Biotech Gene Therapy Startup Apic Bio Launches in Cambridge, Massachusetts

--The Alpha-1 Project (TAP) leads syndicate of investors for seed
round financing
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apic Bio, Inc., a pre-clinical stage gene therapy company leveraging its
proprietary platform to advance therapies to treat rare diseases with
complex mechanisms, in particular Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha
1), launched today with an initial investment led by the venture
philanthropy arm of the Alpha-1 Foundation and a private investor with
the disease.
Its lead product, APB-101, targets the liver via an AAV delivered Dual
Function Vector (df-AAV) whereby the Z-AAT protein is silenced and M-AAT
protein is augmented. APB-101 has achieved a pre-clinical proof of
concept with efficacy demonstrated in vitro and in vivo.
It is currently undergoing pre-clinical GLP toxicology studies in
non-human primates. Patients living with Alpha 1 lack sufficient levels
of circulating AAT protein to protect lung tissue against damage from
proteases, and experience the accumulation of mutant AAT polymers in the
liver. Clinically, the deficiency is manifested by progressive emphysema
and the accumulation presents a significant risk of liver cirrhosis.
John Reilly, Co-Founder & President said: “We are grateful to TAP and
A1AT Investors, LLC who have supported the successful start of Apic Bio
by providing the first tranche of our seed financing round allowing us
to secure key intellectual property rights and operational support. With
such strong support from the advocacy and patient community, we are
confident that we will identify the right corporate partners to help us
achieve our business development goals and bring this exciting new
therapy to patients.”
The df-AAV platform allows treatment of other diseases with complex
mechanisms where the mutant gene product must be reduced and the normal
gene product must be augmented.
Dr. Chris Mueller, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Apic Bio
said: “We are encouraged by the feedback that we have received during
our pre-IND meeting with the FDA that there is a clear path for us to
conduct a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical study. Furthermore, we are
very much looking forward to demonstrating the benefit of APB-101 to
patients that have been living with alpha-1 and have had very little
hope for a cure. Our data suggests this is a ‘liver sparing’ approach
for gene augmentation which may exceed the therapeutic and safety
margins when compared to a strict gene augmentation without gene
silencing that may exacerbate the underlying liver disease.”
“TAP is very pleased to provide this funding to Apic Bio. Their
cutting-edge work on a therapy that addresses both the liver and lung
disease brings us closer to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin
Deficiency, thus fulfilling our mission,” said Jean-Marc Quach, CEO for
The Alpha-1 Project.
“Today’s launch of Apic Bio has been a long time coming for the hundreds
of thousands of people who are challenged by Alpha 1,” said Ed Krapels,
who has been living with Alpha 1 and is the new company’s first
individual investor. “Now that we are moving forward, we hope to work
with patients, their advocates and researchers to make a cure readily
available.” Krapels added.
About Apic Bio: Apic Bio, Inc. is a spin-off from the University
of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) and is based upon nearly 30 years
of gene therapy research by its scientific founders Christian Mueller,
PhD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and a member of the Horae Gene
Therapy Center at the University of Massachusetts Medical School,
Terence R. Flotte, MD, the Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor in Medical
Education, dean of the School of Medicine and provost and executive
deputy chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School; and
colleagues at the Horae Gene Therapy Center. Their research is funded in
part by an $11M grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
(NHLBI).