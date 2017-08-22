 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
7 Diagnostic Devices To Boost Healthcare In The Developing World



8/22/2017 7:33:53 AM

The World Health Organization estimates that a quarter of death and disease globally is caused by hazards and environmental burdens in developing countries with little to no access to preventative care and diagnostic devices.

Since developing countries are poor agricultural regions that are still becoming economically and socially advanced, it is harder for doctors to carry around an entire lab for diagnostics.

Several researchers have taken on the challenge and have developed a series of diagnostic devices that are portable and affordable for the most part and don’t use external power sources

