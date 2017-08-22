|
Tool IDs Diabetes Patients At Risk For Severe Hypoglycemia, Kaiser Permanente Study
8/22/2017 7:31:52 AM
Researchers have developed a tool used to identify diabetes patients who are at-risk for being admitted to the hospital due to severe hypoglycemia, according to a study published today in JAMA Internal Medicine.
“Sometimes a person with diabetes is unaware that their blood sugar is dropping and can progress quickly into severe hypoglycemia, which has been associated with falls, automobile accidents, heart attacks, coma, and even death,” Andrew Karter, senior research scientist at Kaiser Permanente, said in prepared remarks. “Hypoglycemia is often preventable with the proper clinical attention, and we believe this tool will help focus that attention on the patients who most need it.”
comments powered by