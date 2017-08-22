|
Work Begins At Iconic Park for Medical Devices
8/22/2017 7:08:21 AM
Following 11 months of groundwork and planning, construction activities at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), the 270-acre state-of-the-art iconic park dedicated to medical device manufacturing, has been initiated.
Considered to be one of the most ambitious projects for achieving self reliance in domestically manufactured medical devices under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, AMTZ will house several capital intensive scientific facilities like Gamma Irradiation, EMI/EMC and Electric Safety Testing, Biomaterials Testing, 3-D Design and Printing Labs in close proximity for mutual benefit of over 200 manufacturing units.
