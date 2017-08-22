 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pharma's $6 Billion Annual Ad Spend Targeted By Media Publishers



8/22/2017 6:46:04 AM

Condé Nast, Time Inc., and Vice Media have all recently launched health content businesses, in a bid to meet the growing demands of health-conscious consumers and also take a slice of the roughly $6 billion pharma advertising pie.

The healthcare market isn't a new one for the publishers. Their editorial teams often write about health issues, and drugmakers already spend big on advertising with companies like Time, where pharma makes up the largest advertising category.

