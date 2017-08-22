|
Look Out Biotechs, Ambitious Plans Emerge for New York’s Next Life Science Center
8/22/2017 6:43:47 AM
At a time when biotech incubators and shared spaces are beginning to multiply in Manhattan, work on what could rank among the city’s largest biotech centers—if it can all come together—is just getting underway.
According to Paul Wexler, a longtime healthcare-focused real estate broker, construction should begin next year on what is being called the “New York Life Sciences and Biotechnology Center.” The plans for this complex, situated on 41st Street and 1st Avenue, are ambitious: Wexler says the center, when completed, would total 1.35 million square feet, which would be one of the largest facilities in Manhattan devoted exclusively to life sciences.
