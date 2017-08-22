|
3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks To Scrape From The Selloff
8/22/2017 6:37:43 AM
The broader markets finished lower for a second straight week and are showing sure signs of their age after a raging eight-year bull run. With large-cap biotech stocks just emerging from bear market corrections, however, immunizing your portfolio just got a bit easier.
3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Scrape From the Selloff
A month ago, I made the technical case for buying a few biotech giants. Each stock in this article is trading down since then, and our expectation of breakouts and relative strength against the backdrop of a long-in-the-tooth bull market has proven to misplaced optimism.
comments powered by