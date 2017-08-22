|
Mystery Phoenix-Based Biotech Nixes Relocation Plans But Seeks M&A
8/22/2017 6:35:57 AM
Two years of courting a biotech company in hopes it would move to the Port of Chehalis didn’t end with the desired outcome as the Phoenix-based business decided it would not relocate its operations.
The Lewis Economic Development Council and the Port of Chehalis worked together to bring the company to the area. Dubbed as “project desert,” the relocation of the company would have brought an estimated 234 jobs to the area as well as an investment of $30 million as a result of the project.
