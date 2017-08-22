 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
uniQure (QURE): A Busted Biotech IPO Worth Owning



8/22/2017 6:22:03 AM

* Today's busted-IPO deep dive is on uniQure. Its gene-based therapies have demonstrated life-changing results in patients with Hemophilia B.

* While years away from commercialization, it has several attractive traits including a major collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

* This promising Tier 4 developmental concern seems worthy of a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio at current prices.

Read at Seeking Alpha


uniQure
  		 

