Their Genes Put Them At High Risk Of Alzheimer’s. So They’re Experimenting — On Themselves
8/22/2017 6:08:19 AM
SAN DIEGO — Everyone at the meeting had one thing in common: a ticking time bomb buried in their DNA.
The engineers, physicians, financiers, and farmers gathered here this month all had learned through genetic testing that they carry a copy or two of APOE4, an allele that substantially increases their risk of developing Alzheimer’s. It’s a disease with no good treatment, and no good prevention strategy. So carriers scour the internet to devise their own tactics for keeping their brains healthy: a high-fat diet. Episodic fasting. Oils. Supplements. Regular blood tests to monitor a specific type of cholesterol. Exercise, exercise, exercise — even including barefoot cartwheels across the conference room floor.
