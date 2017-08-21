New Jersey Startup Celularity Launches With Clinical Assets From Big Name Biotechs

WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celularity, Inc., a newly formed biotechnology company, today announced
its acceleration of cell and tissue regenerative therapies to address
unmet medical needs in cancer and chronic and degenerative disease.
Celularity completed their Series A financing with contributions from
several biopharma companies, including Sorrento Therapeutics, United
Therapeutics Corporation and Human Longevity, Inc., and entrepreneurial
investors.
Celularity has been created through the contributions of extensive
intellectual property, clinical-stage assets, basic and clinical
research, and development expertise including:
-
Several clinical-stage immuno-oncology and regenerative medicine
assets and a pipeline of pre-clinical assets
-
Proprietary allogeneic (“readily accessible”) immunotherapy platform
-
200+ issued and pending patents in cell therapy; robust IP for
placental stem cells
-
Broad fully human antibody-CAR constructs
-
IND-ready joint CD38 immuno-oncology programs
-
Commercial-stage functional regeneration products Biovance®
and Interfyl®* and pipeline assets
-
LifeBankUSA stem cell biorepository with two decades operating
expertise
Founded on the pioneering work of Robert Hariri, MD, PhD, in human
placenta-derived cellular therapeutics and biomaterials, Celularity’s
ability to procure placental stem cells, engineer potential therapies,
and deploy potential treatments, positions it to harness the potential
of the human placenta and operate along the entire value chain.
“Celularity was formed as a new biotechnology model designed to apply
the necessary expertise to harness our placenta discovery platform
across a range of unmet medical needs,” said Celularity Founder and
Chief Executive Officer, Robert J. Hariri, MD, PhD. “With the support of
our investors, we are assembling proven regenerative medicine technology
and expertise with the goal of developing transformative therapies for
fatal and intractable diseases.” Dr. Hariri was previously chairman,
chief scientific officer and chief executive officer of Celgene Cellular
Therapeutics and founder of Anthrogenesis Corporation, which Celgene
acquired in 2002. Dr. Hariri is also the co-founder of Human Longevity,
Inc.
The formation of Celularity leverages seminal work in the discovery of
novel biologically active cell populations in the human placenta with
broad therapeutic potential. Celularity will draw upon these proprietary
and scalable discoveries that derive from the post-partum human placenta
– an ethical and renewable source of usable biomaterials. Celularity’s
development program is focused on an allogeneic platform, leveraging
clinically accessible, immune-tolerant cells and biomaterials from a
diverse population of informed-consent donors.
Andrew von Eschenbach, MD, among the founding members of the Celularity
Board of Directors and former United States Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) Commissioner and Director of the National Cancer Institute said,
“The pioneering work of Celularity founder Bob Hariri has unleashed the
unique properties of placental derived stem cells which have renewed
hope for creating safe and effective therapies for the most challenging
degenerative diseases." Dr. von Eschenbach added "Celularity with its
focus on accelerating innovation in regenerative medicine can become the
leading catalyst for cell therapy to address many of the world's unmet
medical needs."
*Interfyl is a registered trademark of Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.
Dr. Henry Ji, President and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, said, “We are
very excited to participate in the creation of Celularity together with
Dr. Hariri and his scientific team as well as global leading
biopharmaceutical companies, such as Celgene, Human Longevity Inc., and
United Therapeutics. The potential for regenerative therapies in
treating a wide array of chronic degenerative conditions is well known.
We see important synergies for the oncology field and the potential to
enhance our fight against malignant cancers. Celularity’s technologies,
assets, and resources will help advance selected Sorrento cellular
therapy programs and potentially transform autologous cellular therapies
into affordable and accessible allogeneic cell therapies.”
About Celularity, Inc.
Celularity, headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, is a biotechnology
company with proprietary, leading-edge technology and Intellectual
Property to harness the power of the placenta. Their medicine asset
portfolio consists of more than 200 issued or pending patents as well as
pre-clinical and clinical assets including CAR constructs for allogeneic
CAR-T/NK products, licenses of 100+ immunotherapy assets, and commercial
stage biosourcing and functional regeneration businesses. For more
information, please visit www.celularity.com.
About United Therapeutics
United
Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the
development and commercialization of innovative products to address the
unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening
conditions.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento is an antibody-centric, clinical stage biopharmaceutical
company developing new treatments for immuno-oncology, inflammation and
autoimmune diseases. Sorrento's lead product candidates include
immunotherapies focused on the treatment of both solid tumors and
hematological malignancies, as well as late stage pain products. For
more information, please visit http://sorrentotherapeutics.com
About Human Longevity, Inc.
Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) is the genomics-based, health intelligence
company creating the world’s largest and most comprehensive database of
whole genome, phenotype and clinical data. HLI is developing and
applying large scale computing and machine learning to make novel
discoveries to revolutionize health. In addition to the HLIQ Whole
Genome and HLIQ Oncology, HLI’s business also includes the HLI Health
Nucleus, a genomic powered clinical research center which uses whole
genome sequence analysis, advanced clinical imaging and innovative
machine learning, along with curated personal health information, to
deliver the most complete picture of individual health. For more
information, please visit http://www.humanlongevity.com
or http://www.healthnucleus.com