3 High-Yield Pharma Stocks To Put On Your Radar

The pharmaceutical industry is a natural hunting ground for reliable income stocks, since people buy drugs in good times and in bad. But which high-yield dividend stocks are actually worthy of your investment dollars? We posed that question to a team of Motley Fool healthcare investors, and they picked Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novo Nordisk.George Budwell (Pfizer): With a yield of 3.92% at present, Pfizer offers one of the richer dividends among its big pharma peer group. But the real reason to buy this dividend stock is arguably for its staying power.