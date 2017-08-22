 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

3 High-Yield Pharma Stocks To Put On Your Radar



8/22/2017 5:51:27 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The pharmaceutical industry is a natural hunting ground for reliable income stocks, since people buy drugs in good times and in bad. But which high-yield dividend stocks are actually worthy of your investment dollars? We posed that question to a team of Motley Fool healthcare investors, and they picked Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novo Nordisk.

A dividend stock with staying power

George Budwell (Pfizer): With a yield of 3.92% at present, Pfizer offers one of the richer dividends among its big pharma peer group. But the real reason to buy this dividend stock is arguably for its staying power.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 