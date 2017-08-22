|
3 High-Yield Pharma Stocks To Put On Your Radar
8/22/2017 5:51:27 AM
The pharmaceutical industry is a natural hunting ground for reliable income stocks, since people buy drugs in good times and in bad. But which high-yield dividend stocks are actually worthy of your investment dollars? We posed that question to a team of Motley Fool healthcare investors, and they picked Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novo Nordisk.
A dividend stock with staying power
George Budwell (Pfizer): With a yield of 3.92% at present, Pfizer offers one of the richer dividends among its big pharma peer group. But the real reason to buy this dividend stock is arguably for its staying power.
comments powered by