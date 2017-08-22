|
These 3 Biotechs Could Have the Most Exciting Late-Stage Cancer Candidates
Progress marches on in the fight against cancer. While more biosimilars are becoming available for top cancer drugs of the past, biopharmaceutical companies are developing newer and more powerful treatments.
Market research firm EvaluatePharma evaluated all of the experimental cancer drugs in late-stage development. The firm ranked these drugs by projected worldwide sales five years from now -- assuming the drugs win regulatory approval. Eli Lilly, Incyte, and Johnson & Johnson each landed a top spot in that ranking for their pipeline candidates. Here are the three most promising cancer drugs in late-stage development.
