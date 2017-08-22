Employer:
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ
) Ordered to Pay $417 Million in Latest Baby Powder Cancer Suit Loss
8/22/2017 5:43:44 AM
In what may be the largest award so far in a lawsuit tying ovarian cancer to talcum powder, a Los Angeles jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in damages to a medical receptionist who developed ovarian cancer after using the company’s trademark Johnson’s Baby Powder on her perineum for decades.
Eva Echeverria, 63, of East Los Angeles is one of thousands of women who have sued the consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson claiming baby powder caused their disease, pointing to studies linking talc to cancer that date to 1971, when scientists in Wales discovered particles of talc embedded in ovarian and cervical tumors.
Read at
New York Times
Read at
BBC News
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
CNN
Read at
International Business Times
