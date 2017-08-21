 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Former ArthroCare (ARTC) CEO Convicted of $750 Million Securities Fraud In Retrial



8/21/2017 7:01:21 AM

A federal jury in Texas last week handed former ArthroCare CEO Michael Baker another loss in his second trial over an alleged $750 million fraud scheme, after a federal appeals court last year overturned his first conviction.

Baker and ex-ArthroCare CFO Michael Gluk were convicted in June 2014 on charges that they ran a scheme to generate false revenue numbers by dumping inventory, first with a distributor called DiscoCare and eventually via free shipments to end-users. ArthroCare was DiscoCare’s only client until it acquired DiscoCare in December 2007.

