MinXray Snags $100 Million DoD Contract
8/21/2017 6:58:07 AM
Portable X-ray company MinXray has been awarded a maximum $100 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity contract from the US Department of Defense, according to a release published yesterday.
Northbrook, Ill.-based MinXray produces portable x-ray and digital imaging systems for use in medical, veterinary and military field operations, according to the company’s website.
The 5-year contract was awarded for the supply of radiology systems and training, and contains an additional 5-year option period.
