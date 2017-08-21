 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Everything You Need To Know About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)'s Stock Split



8/21/2017 6:47:49 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Robotic surgical pioneer Intuitive Surgical, Inc.has had quite a run lately. So far this year, shares are up 56%, and over the past three years, the stock has more than doubled. With shares near all-times highs at close to $1,000 per share, a side effect of the company's good fortune is that it has recently announced plans for a 3-for-1 stock split in early October.

While the move is largely a non-event (and I'll explain why in a moment), it does highlight the impressive nature of Intuitive Surgical's recent results and presents a great opportunity to review the specifics of the split and understand why the company would take such a step.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 