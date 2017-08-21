|
Everything You Need To Know About Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)'s Stock Split
8/21/2017 6:47:49 AM
Robotic surgical pioneer Intuitive Surgical, Inc.has had quite a run lately. So far this year, shares are up 56%, and over the past three years, the stock has more than doubled. With shares near all-times highs at close to $1,000 per share, a side effect of the company's good fortune is that it has recently announced plans for a 3-for-1 stock split in early October.
While the move is largely a non-event (and I'll explain why in a moment), it does highlight the impressive nature of Intuitive Surgical's recent results and presents a great opportunity to review the specifics of the split and understand why the company would take such a step.
