4 Intriguing Biopharma Developments Last Week

Even in the dog days of summer, it was hardly a dull week in the world of biopharma. Amidst the fallout from President Trump’s comments during and following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville spurred an exodus from his manufacturing council starting with Merck’s CEO Kenneth Frazier and eventually Johnson and Johnson CEO and Chairman Alex Gorsky. But there was some exciting biotech and genetic testing investment news, a research collaboration for pediatric cancer and some damning reports on accelerated drug and device approvals by the FDA.