Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
4 Intriguing Biopharma Developments Last Week
Tweet
8/21/2017 6:34:31 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Even in the dog days of summer, it was hardly a dull week in the world of biopharma. Amidst the fallout from President Trump’s comments during and following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville spurred an exodus from his manufacturing council starting with Merck’s CEO Kenneth Frazier and eventually Johnson and Johnson CEO and Chairman Alex Gorsky. But there was some exciting biotech and genetic testing investment news, a research collaboration for pediatric cancer and some damning reports on accelerated drug and device approvals by the FDA.
Read at
MedCity News
Related News
5 Crucial Biotech Predictions For 2018
The 3 Absolute Best Biotech Stocks Right Now
This German Biotech Is Using AI To Help Researchers Develop Cures Quicker
Could
Regeneron
(REGN) Be The Best Biotech Stock To Buy?
Opko Health
(OPK)'s Biggest Believer: CEO Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is
Amazon
(AMZN)'s Possible Strategy for Breaking Into the $560 Billion Pharma Market
Meet the BioPharma Vet Frantically Raising Cash for His Biotech Startup
Engage Therapeutics
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ) CEO Backpedals and Quits Right Before
Trump
Disbands Council
Which Is The Better Buy?
AbbVie
(ABBV) Or
Pfizer
(PFE)
How
Zynerba
(ZYNE)'s Pain Could Be
GW Pharma
(GWPH)' Gain
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
MedCity News
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
•
Diagnostics
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Finance
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Investor