3 Top Biotechs That Costs the Same as Cup of Mocha Right Now



8/21/2017 6:27:33 AM

The biotech field is littered with stocks under $5 that probably won't walk away from the crash landings that made them look so cheap. You'll be glad to know that sifting through the wreckage to find hidden gems is one daunting task that you don't need to slog through.

I recently noticed a few top biotech stocks you can buy for about the same price as an iced cappuccino. Geron Corporation , Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), and Agenus Inc. don't have any FDA approved products to sell today. If their respective candidates approaching the finish line get the green light, though, you won't be able to pick up their shares for less than five bucks. Here's why.

