This German Biotech Is Using AI To Help Researchers Develop Cures Quicker



8/21/2017 6:20:08 AM

The increased use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is steadily shifting the paradigm of medical research and treatment, providing researchers real-time access to every white paper and clinical case study conducted on a genetic disorder. Being able to develop such an elaborate database of information allows researchers to not only understand the full scope of a medical condition, but further shorten the amount of time it takes to develop a cure.

Founded in 2011, Innoplexus is a technology and product development company focused on solving complex challenges in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

