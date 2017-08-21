|
Why This Massachusetts Biotech Could be the Tesla of Healthcare
8/21/2017 6:08:25 AM
Some farsighted (or just plain lucky) investors bought shares of Tesla Motors early on. They took a huge risk, but that risk paid off. Tesla stock is up nearly 1,400% since the company went public in 2010.
Stocks like Tesla are a pretty rare species. And they're not always easy to spot early on. But some are still out there. One stock that is in its infancy right now that could be a huge winner in the next few years is gene-editing pioneer Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT). Could Editas be the Tesla of healthcare?
