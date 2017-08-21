|
Biotech Startups Flock to the Suburbs Over Rising Rent Prices
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The biotech industry is facing high rents and tight lab space in Boston, New York and San Francisco, forcing companies into the suburbs in a sign the "live, work and play" movement into big cities may have hit a roadblock.
For example, Modern Meadow, a biotech start-up poised to manufacture leather from the fermentation of natural collagen protein without using live animals, was looking at a prohibitive $200 million cost to build its own lab and manufacturing facility in New York City.
Instead, it found existing lab space at the former U.S. headquarters of Swiss drug-maker Roche in Nutley, New Jersey, a scant 12 miles (19 km) from Midtown Manhattan.
