Hikma (HIK.L) Jacks Up Price of U.S. Drugs by 430%
8/21/2017 5:58:23 AM
Hikma, the London-listed generic drugmaker, has sharply increased the price of a string of medicines in the US — including a diarrhoea treatment that has risen 430 per cent — in the latest instance of “gouging”.
West-Ward Pharmaceuticals, the US division of Hikma, raised the price of six of its drugs at the start of the month by between 75 per cent and 430 per cent, according to figures seen by the Financial Times. The mean increase was 237 per cent.
