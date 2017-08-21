How Roche (RHHBY)'s $300 Million Campus Transformation Targets the New Generation of Biotech Workers

Employer:
Imagine a workplace with no desk or office of your own, even if you are the company’s CEO.
Instead, you work in a neighborhood-style space, fitted for a time when workers — especially millennials — do not need to sit at the same cubicle for 40 hours a week.
Roche, a Switzerland-based multinational health care company, invested hundreds of millions of dollars in its Indianapolis operations, Roche Diagnostics, to transform the campus into an innovative work space, with modernism and environmental sustainability at the core of the architecture.
Read at
Indianapolis Star
