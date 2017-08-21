AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Jumps Deeper Into mRNA Drugs With Ethris Deal

MUNICH & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ethris GmbH, a leader in mRNA-based therapeutics with specific expertise
in pulmonary disease, today announced a five-year strategic research
collaboration with AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and
development arm, MedImmune. The collaboration is focused on developing
new stabilised non-immunogenic modified RNA therapies for respiratory
diseases using Ethris’ proprietary SNIM®RNA technology.
Ethris will receive €25 million upfront plus research funding and is
eligible for future research and development milestones, including sales
related royalties upon commercialisation. AstraZeneca and MedImmune will
have the option to take exclusive worldwide licenses upon completion of
the research plan for each target within the collaboration.
mRNA therapies deliver genetic instructions to cells which drive the
target cells to produce selected proteins to help prevent or fight
diseases. Ethris’ proprietary mRNA technology can be targeted to the
lungs where it helps to replace, inhibit or augment proteins that are
involved in causing or exacerbating respiratory disease. mRNA-based
therapeutics may also provide new opportunities to modify the course of
the disease or its symptoms.
Ethris will utilize its proprietary SNIM®RNA technology
exclusively with AstraZeneca through the company’s MedImmune and
Innovative Medicines (IMED) biotech units to develop multiple new
targets for investigation in the diseases of asthma, chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Dr. Carsten Rudolph, President and CEO of Ethris, said: “This
collaboration validates Ethris’ leading position in development and
delivery of mRNA therapies for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. This
collaboration pairs our proprietary technology with the world-class
expertise of AstraZeneca and MedImmune in respiratory diseases,
biologics development and commercialisation, and positions us to bring
forward new options for patients.”
Bahija Jallal, Executive Vice President, MedImmune, added: “Rapid
advances over the last decade have made mRNA a very promising tool for
clinical application, and we are excited to collaborate with Ethris,
whose advanced platform is leading in RNA delivery to the lung. This
collaboration complements our respiratory science focused on early
intervention and disease modification by adding novel ways to target
disease mechanisms that cannot be addressed by other approaches
currently in our pipeline.”
About Ethris:
Ethris is paving a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins using its
proprietary messenger RNA technology platform, which enables the
discovery, design and development of transcript therapies that restore
missing functions in patients’ cells and tissues. Ethris is advancing
transcript therapies to transform the treatment of disease. For more
information, visit www.ethris.com.
About MedImmune
MedImmune is the global biologics research and development arm of
AstraZeneca, a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that
focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small
molecule and biologic prescription medicines. MedImmune is pioneering
innovative research and exploring novel pathways across Oncology,
Respiratory, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, and Infection and
Vaccines. The MedImmune headquarters is located in Gaithersburg, Md.,
one of AstraZeneca’s three global R&D centres, with additional sites in
Cambridge, UK and Mountain View, CA. For more information, please visit www.medimmune.com.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that
focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of
prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three
main therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases and
Respiratory. The Company also is selectively active in the areas of
autoimmunity, neuroscience and infection. AstraZeneca operates in over
100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of
patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca.com
and follow us on Twitter @AstraZeneca.