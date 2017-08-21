Biosimilars Giant Takes the Plunge Into Original Biotech Drugs Via Takeda (TKPYY) Deal

Employer:
Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd said on Monday it will fund and develop multiple original drugs in partnership with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, expanding its business scope beyond copies of existing biologic drugs. Original biotech drugs represent a business ramp-up for Samsung Bioepis, which has so far invested $1.3 billion in drug development since being founded in 2012 and has received approvals for two biosimilar drugs in Europe and one in the United States. Bioepis is part of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group’s biopharmaceutical bet as a future growth engine, along with contract manufacturer parent Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd
