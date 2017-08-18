|
4 Ways Wearables Will Transform Healthcare’s Future
Wearable technology is moving beyond consumer-grade health and wellness devices – the daily step counters and heart rate trackers offered by the likes of Apple, Fitbit and Garmin.
“They’re convenient, small, portable and inexpensive, but you don’t use consumer items for life and death,” said Dr. Arthur Combs, chief medical officer at flexible electronics company MC10 (Lexington, Mass.).
Apple is reportedly developing glucose monitoring for the next generation of its Apple Watch. Said Combs: “I’ll believe it when I see it.” (Hear more from Combs about Medtech 3.0 at DeviceTalks Boston on Oct. 2.)
