What Is The Hardest Thing About Medtech Iot?



8/18/2017 6:52:19 AM

The medtech IoT space is fraught with decisions that can make or break a product launch. There are several points at which developers in the space might want to throw their hands up or put their head under the covers.

We asked some device experts to share their toughest lessons from IoT in the medical space. (These experts will be on the upcoming IoT and data analysis panel at DeviceTalks Boston on Oct. 2.)

Read at MassDevice


