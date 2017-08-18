FDA Confirms Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Blood Tubes Not Linked to Inaccurate Lead Results

|
8/18/2017 6:44:10 AM
(Reuters) - Blood collection tubes made by Becton Dickinson & Co that were used in conjunction with Magellan Diagnostics' lead-testing devices were not linked to the cause of inaccurate results of lead levels, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.
The FDA in May had warned that Magellan's LeadCare test systems performed on blood samples might provide inaccurate results.
Prior to that, Magellan, a unit of Meridian Bioscience Inc, had said that inaccurate blood test results could potentially be related to a change in the composition of the tops of certain blood collection tubes made by Becton Dickinson.
