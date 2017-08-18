How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s Dividend?

|
8/18/2017 6:35:43 AM
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is one of the best-known companies in America, with most consumers making its over-the-counter products a staple of their medicine cabinets. Yet Johnson & Johnson has gotten a lot more growth from its development of key pharmaceuticals, and the company's impressive pipeline of candidate treatments and medical devices plays an important role in the future of the company.
Dividend investors have gravitated to Johnson & Johnson because of its yield and its long history of raising its quarterly payouts to shareholders for decades.
comments powered by