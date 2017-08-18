Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Why
Horizon Pharma
(
HZNP
) Gained As Much As 13.1% Yesterday
Tweet
8/18/2017 6:32:18 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
What happened
Shares of rare disease biopharma Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) surged over 13% today after the law firm of Green, Griffith successfully asserted one of the company's patents covering Pennsaid 2% against a generic challenge from Teva Pharmaceuticals. It's the company's top-selling drug, having generated about one-fifth of total revenue in the first half of 2017.
Read at
Motley Fool
Related News
Horizon Pharma
(HZNP) Announces Four Poster Presentations On PROCYSBI (Cysteamine Bitartrate) Delayed-Release Capsules At
Cystinosis Research Network 2017 Family Conference
Opko Health
(OPK)'s Biggest Believer: CEO Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is
Horizon Pharma
(HZNP) Announces
Health Canada
Approval Of PROCYSBI (Cysteamine Delayed-Release Capsules) For The Treatment Of Nephropathic Cystinosis
Could
Regeneron
(REGN) Be The Best Biotech Stock To Buy?
Horizon Pharma
(HZNP) Launches CGD Connections To Deliver Support And Resources Created By And For The Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD) Community
Amazon
(AMZN)'s Possible Strategy for Breaking Into the $560 Billion Pharma Market
Horizon Pharma
(HZNP) Presents New Data Analyses Further Demonstrating Clinical Benefit Of KRYSTEXXA (Pegloticase) In Patients With Uncontrolled Gout
How
Zynerba
(ZYNE)'s Pain Could Be
GW Pharma
(GWPH)' Gain
Horizon Pharma
(HZNP) Release: Epidemiologic Study Findings Show Over 400 Percent Increase In Gout Patient Hospitalizations Since 1993
Meet the BioPharma Vet Frantically Raising Cash for His Biotech Startup
Engage Therapeutics
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Motley Fool
•
Horizon Pharma plc
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor