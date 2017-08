Why Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Gained As Much As 13.1% Yesterday

What happenedShares of rare disease biopharma Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) surged over 13% today after the law firm of Green, Griffith successfully asserted one of the company's patents covering Pennsaid 2% against a generic challenge from Teva Pharmaceuticals. It's the company's top-selling drug, having generated about one-fifth of total revenue in the first half of 2017.