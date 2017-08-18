 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Could Regeneron (REGN) Be The Best Biotech Stock To Buy?



8/18/2017 6:18:57 AM

It may not get the attention as often as larger-cap biotech stocks like Celgene Corp. and Gilead Sciences, but a bunch of recent drug approvals could soon change that for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals about to reward investors with a steady stream of big-time sales and profit growth?

In this episode of the Motley Fool's Industry Focus: Healthcare podcast, host Kristine Harjes is joined by Todd Campbell to explain why it could be an exciting time to become a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shareholder.

Read at Motley Fool


