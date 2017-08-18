 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Meet the BioPharma Vet Frantically Trying to Raise Cash for Biotech Startup Engage Therapeutics



8/18/2017 5:50:26 AM

After two decades as an executive at well-known drug companies, he’s used to navigating the ups and downs of raising money on the public market.

But Greg Mayes has never faced a fundraising challenge like this before.

Galvanized by his teenage son’s epilepsy diagnosis, Mayes started a new company to try to shepherd a promising inhaler technology for epilepsy through a key clinical trial.

Read at STAT
