Atreca Nabs $35 Million to Advance Novel Cancer Immunotherapies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atreca, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing novel
therapeutics based on a deep understanding of the human immune response,
announced today the completion of its Series B round of financing with a
total investment of $35 million. The financing was co-led by new
investor Wellington Management Company LLP and by a large US-based,
healthcare-focused fund, participating as an existing Atreca investor.
Additional participation included new investor Cormorant Asset
Management, based in Boston, as well as other new and existing investors.
Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate and broaden
Atreca’s discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics that
initiate, shape, and drive the anti-tumor immune response in cancer
patients, as enabled by the Company’s proprietary Immune
Repertoire Capture® (IRC™) technology. Atreca’s
technology provides unbiased and virtually error-free antibody and T
cell receptor (TCR) sequences at high throughput from single B and T
cells of active human immune responses, enabling the identification,
generation, and analysis of functional human antibodies and TCRs
directly from such responses.
“We are very pleased with the continued support of our existing
investors, as well as the commitment of our new, high-caliber
investors,” said Tito A. Serafini, Ph.D., Atreca’s President, Chief
Executive Officer, and Co-Founder. “With their participation, we
continue to build a foundation for long-term growth. This funding
enables us to accelerate the acquisition of immune response data central
to cancer immunotherapy and to expand and advance our pipeline of novel
antibody therapeutics based on those data.” To date, Atreca has built a
library of over 400 patient-derived antibodies that bind non-autologous
tumor tissue as the foundation for its pipeline and anticipates
nominating a clinical candidate in its lead oncology program by the end
of the year.
“Atreca’s novel and differentiated approach has the potential to address
broad, compelling unmet needs in diverse immuno-oncology applications, a
global market that is anticipated to exceed more than $100 billion
within five years,” said Brian Atwood, Atreca’s Chairman. “We are
excited by the Company’s continued momentum and the top-tier financing
syndicate participating in the Series B round.”
About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a privately held biotechnology company developing novel
therapeutics drawn from human immune responses, including effective
anti-cancer immune responses. We are able to measure and analyze the
structure of clinically relevant immune responses to identify the
antibodies, T cell receptors, and targets that are key to successful
treatment outcomes. Atreca’s proprietary Immune Repertoire Capture®
technology profiles a patient’s immune response at the single-cell level
at very high throughput essentially without bias or error, enabling the
identification and generation of functional human antibodies and TCRs
without prior knowledge of antigen. The Company is advancing a pipeline
of candidates designed to engage the human immune response in oncology
and other indications, thus driving better therapeutic outcomes. For
more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.