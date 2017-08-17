|
3 Dividend Healthcare Stocks
8/17/2017 6:46:41 AM
The rapid aging of the world's population should ensure that demand for healthcare products and services remains on the rise for decades to come. But how can income investors take advantage of the trend? We posed that question to a team of healthcare investors and they suggested to check out AbbVie, Medtronic, and ResMed. Here's why.
A proven winner
George Budwell (AbbVie): Despite being dealt a rather difficult hand after being spun off from its parent company Abbott Laboratories in 2013 due to the patent headwinds surrounding the megablockbuster anti-inflammatory medicine Humira, AbbVie has proven to be an outstanding dividend and growth stock.
