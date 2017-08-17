 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

This is What Happens When the FDA Approves Cancer Drugs Too Quickly



8/17/2017 6:30:50 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Over the past few years the FDA’s oncology group under Richard Pazdur has truly revolutionized the way cancer drugs are developed and reviewed for marketing approval. In order to ramp up the arrival of new drugs, regulators waived old rules on overall survival, flagging their willingness to carve years out of the R&D process in order to field new therapies.

It was a straight up trade off. The FDA was willing to accept preliminary evidence of efficacy and safety and delay confirmatory studies until after a drug was on the market. And patient groups have cheered the FDA on at every turn.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 