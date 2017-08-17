How Zynerba (ZYNE)'s Pain Could Be GW Pharma (GWPH)' Gain

|
8/17/2017 6:21:39 AM
For nearly all of 2017, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals handily outperformed GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The operative word in that statement, though, is "nearly." Zynerba lost almost 70% of its market cap over the last three weeks.
On August 7, the biotech announced tremendously disappointing results from its phase 2 study of its cannabidiol (CBD) product, ZYN002, in treating adult epilepsy patients with focal seizures. Zynerba stock had already begun to slip in the days leading up to the clinical update, but it really tanked on the news about the study.
