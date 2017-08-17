 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Opko Health (OPK)'s Biggest Believer: CEO Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is



8/17/2017 6:20:12 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Opko Health stock is down more than 30% so far in 2017. Its share price dropped 7% last year. But if you think the poor performance has caused the company's largest investor to lose confidence in Opko, think again. That investor has continued to buy more shares of Opko.

And who is this steadfast fan of Opko Health? None other than the company's CEO -- Dr. Phillip Frost. As of Feb. 27 2017, Frost owned 32% of Opko. He has added to his stake since then. But why is Frost such a big believer in the company?

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 