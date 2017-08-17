|
Opko Health (OPK)'s Biggest Believer: CEO Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is
8/17/2017 6:20:12 AM
Opko Health stock is down more than 30% so far in 2017. Its share price dropped 7% last year. But if you think the poor performance has caused the company's largest investor to lose confidence in Opko, think again. That investor has continued to buy more shares of Opko.
And who is this steadfast fan of Opko Health? None other than the company's CEO -- Dr. Phillip Frost. As of Feb. 27 2017, Frost owned 32% of Opko. He has added to his stake since then. But why is Frost such a big believer in the company?
