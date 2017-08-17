 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Bay Area's Color Genomics Just Secured $80 Million From a Handful of High-Profile Investors



8/17/2017 6:15:18 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Color Genomics, a start-up that sells genetic tests to assess cancer and other health risks, just raised an additional $80 million from a slew of high-profile investors.

That brings its total financing to $150 million, making it one of the most well-funded health-technology companies in Silicon Valley.

These investors include General Catalyst; CRV's George Zachary, who shifted focus from tech to bio investing; and Emerson Collective's Laurene Powell Jobs, who recently bought a majority stake in The Atlantic.

Read at CNBC
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 