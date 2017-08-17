|
Bay Area's Color Genomics Just Secured $80 Million From a Handful of High-Profile Investors
Color Genomics, a start-up that sells genetic tests to assess cancer and other health risks, just raised an additional $80 million from a slew of high-profile investors.
That brings its total financing to $150 million, making it one of the most well-funded health-technology companies in Silicon Valley.
These investors include General Catalyst; CRV's George Zachary, who shifted focus from tech to bio investing; and Emerson Collective's Laurene Powell Jobs, who recently bought a majority stake in The Atlantic.
