Biogen
(
BIIB
) Gained $1 Billion Overnight After Becoming
Goldman Sachs
' Favorite Biotech
8/17/2017 6:02:46 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Biogen Inc. gained more than $1 billion in market value Wednesday morning after Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s largest investment banks, added the drug developer to its closely-watched Equity Conviction List.
Goldman Sachs analysts Terence Flynn and Cameron Bradshaw issued a research note this morning announcing that Cambridge-based Biogen was added to the list, which is essentially a strong recommendation to general investors to buy stock in a certain company. In their research note, Flynn and Bradshaw pointed specifically to Biogen’s experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, called aducanumab, as a prime reason for the company’s inclusion on the list. The drug is now in pivotal trials, and even if successful, it likely won’t be available for a few years.
Read at
CNBC
Read at
Boston Business Journal
