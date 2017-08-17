 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Biogen (BIIB) Gained $1 Billion Overnight After Becoming Goldman Sachs' Favorite Biotech



8/17/2017 6:02:46 AM

Biogen Inc. gained more than $1 billion in market value Wednesday morning after Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s largest investment banks, added the drug developer to its closely-watched Equity Conviction List.

Goldman Sachs analysts Terence Flynn and Cameron Bradshaw issued a research note this morning announcing that Cambridge-based Biogen was added to the list, which is essentially a strong recommendation to general investors to buy stock in a certain company. In their research note, Flynn and Bradshaw pointed specifically to Biogen’s experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, called aducanumab, as a prime reason for the company’s inclusion on the list. The drug is now in pivotal trials, and even if successful, it likely won’t be available for a few years.

