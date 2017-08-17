Eli Lilly (LLY) Drops as Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)'s Diabetes Med Proves Superior in Head-to-Head Study

Bagsværd, Denmark, 16 August 2017 - Novo Nordisk today announced the SUSTAIN 7 trial results, demonstrating that people with type 2 diabetes treated with once-weekly semaglutide experienced superior reduction in HbA 1c and body weight compared to treatment with dulaglutide. The 40-week trial investigated the efficacy and safety of 0.5 mg semaglutide compared with 0.75 dulaglutide and 1.0 mg semaglutide compared with 1.5 mg dulaglutide, when added to metformin.

From a mean baseline HbA 1c of 8.2%, 0.5 mg semaglutide achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction of 1.5% compared with a reduction of 1.1% with 0.75 mg dulaglutide. People treated with 1.0 mg semaglutide experienced a statistically significant and superior reduction of 1.8% compared with a reduction of 1.4% with 1.5 mg dulaglutide.

Using the American Diabetes Association (ADA) treatment target of HbA 1c below or equal to 7.0%, 69% of people treated with 0.5 mg semaglutide compared with 52% of people treated with 0.75 mg dulaglutide reached the treatment goal, and 79% of people treated with 1.0 mg semaglutide compared to 68% with 1.5 mg dulaglutide reached the treatment goal.

Using the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) treatment target of HbA 1c below or equal to 6.5%, 51% of people treated with 0.5 mg semaglutide compared with 36% of people treated with 0.75 mg dulaglutide reached the treatment goal, and 68% of people treated with 1.0 mg semaglutide compared to 49% with 1.5 mg dulaglutide reached the treatment goal.

Furthermore, from a mean baseline body weight of 95 kg and a BMI of 33.5 kg/m2, people treated with 0.5 mg semaglutide experienced a statistically significant and superior weight loss of 4.6 kg compared to 2.3 kg with 0.75 mg dulaglutide. People treated with 1.0 mg semaglutide experienced a statistically significant and superior weight loss of 6.5 kg compared to 3.0 kg with 1.5 mg dulaglutide.

44% of people treated with 0.5 mg semaglutide compared with 23% of people treated with 0.75 mg dulaglutide achieved more or equal to 5% body weight loss and 63% of people with 1.0 mg semaglutide compared with 30% of people treated with 1.5 mg dulaglutide.

In the trial, semaglutide demonstrated a safe and well-tolerated profile consistent with results from the SUSTAIN programme. The most common adverse event for both semaglutide dosages was mild to moderate nausea, which was overall comparable to dulaglutide and diminished over time. Premature treatment discontinuation due to adverse events was less than 10% across all treatment groups. The number of people reporting an adverse event of diabetic retinopathy was low and comparable in both the semaglutide and dulaglutide groups (4 and 5 events, respectively).

"The superior glucose control and weight loss achieved with semaglutide compared to dulaglutide in this trial reinforces the unprecedented results observed in the entire SUSTAIN programme" said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "We are excited about the potential of semaglutide to set a new standard for treatment of type 2 diabetes".

About semaglutide

Semaglutide is a once-weekly analogue of human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that stimulates insulin and suppresses glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner, while decreasing appetite and food intake. Once-weekly semaglutide is currently under review by seven regulatory agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

SUSTAIN 7

SUSTAIN 7 is a phase 3b, 40-week, efficacy and safety trial of 0.5 mg semaglutide vs 0.75 mg dulaglutide and 1.0 mg semaglutide vs 1.5 mg dulaglutide, both once-weekly, as add-on to metformin in 1,201 people with type 2 diabetes. The primary outcome measure was change in HbA 1c from baseline after 40 weeks of treatment with semaglutide compared to dulaglutide.

About the SUSTAIN clinical programme

SUSTAIN (Semaglutide Unabated Sustainability in Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes) is a clinical trial programme for semaglutide, administered once weekly, that comprises seven phase 3 global clinical trials, including a cardiovascular outcomes trial, involving more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes.

Media: Katrine Sperling +45 3079 6718 krsp@novonordisk.com Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe@novonordisk.com Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com Christina Jensen +45 3079 3009 cnje@novonordisk.com Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj@novonordisk.com

