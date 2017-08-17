|
Novartis AG (NVS) Lures Superstar Scientist Away From UCSF
8/17/2017 5:23:18 AM
You can count one more prominent academic researcher who’s making the jump to Big Pharma.
Shaun Coughlin is handing in his old title as director of UC San Francisco’s Cardiovascular Research Center in favor of a new job running the cardio group for the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, MA.
Coughlin has been at UCSF for 33 years, but he’s returning to some familiar stomping grounds.
