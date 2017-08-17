|
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) CEO Backpedals and Quits Right Before Trump Disbands Council
8/17/2017 5:18:26 AM
NEW BRUNSWICK - The chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson became one of the last business leaders to resign from President Donald Trump's business council in response to the president's comments on Charlottesville, Virginia.
Alex Gorsky, who has served as J&J's CEO since 2012, announced his resignation from Trump's advisory council Wednesday before the president announced through Twitter that he will disband the council.
"Johnson & Johnson has a responsibility to remain engaged as important policy decisions are made. That hasn't changed," Gorsky said in a statement. "
