Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) CEO Backpedals and Quits Right Before Trump Disbands Council

NEW BRUNSWICK - The chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson became one of the last business leaders to resign from President Donald Trump's business council in response to the president's comments on Charlottesville, Virginia.Alex Gorsky, who has served as J&J's CEO since 2012, announced his resignation from Trump's advisory council Wednesday before the president announced through Twitter that he will disband the council."Johnson & Johnson has a responsibility to remain engaged as important policy decisions are made. That hasn't changed," Gorsky said in a statement. "