 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How Job Seekers Negotiate For A Higher Salary



8/16/2017 12:20:15 PM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Although job seekers are often reluctant to ask for more money when negotiating a salary for a new position, Jobvite’s Job Seeker Nation 2017 Report find that those who do ask for more money are often successful. While only 29% of job seekers reported feeling comfortable negotiating for more, of those who did negotiate, 84% were successful in obtaining a higher salary, the report found. Further, a fifth of those who took the time to negotiate a higher salary were paid 11% to 20% more.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 