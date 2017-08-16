|
How Job Seekers Negotiate For A Higher Salary
8/16/2017 12:20:15 PM
Although job seekers are often reluctant to ask for more money when negotiating a salary for a new position, Jobvite’s Job Seeker Nation 2017 Report find that those who do ask for more money are often successful. While only 29% of job seekers reported feeling comfortable negotiating for more, of those who did negotiate, 84% were successful in obtaining a higher salary, the report found. Further, a fifth of those who took the time to negotiate a higher salary were paid 11% to 20% more.
