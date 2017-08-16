 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Opens New Aluminium Salts Facility In Scotland



8/16/2017 7:58:55 AM

GlaxoSmithKline has officially opened a new £44 million aluminium salts facility in Montrose, Scotland, which is set to supply ingredients for around 400 million vaccines a year.

Sterile aluminium salts - which enhance the body’s response to immunisation - will be produced at the site to supply facilities in France, Belgium and Singapore producing vaccines that protect against diseases such as tetanus and pneumonia.

The salts facility is expected to be fully operational in 2019, adding a further 15 highly-skilled jobs to the firm’s existing workforce in the area of 450.



