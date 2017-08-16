Rumor Alert: Axium Pharma Prepping for an IPO

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Axium Pharmaceuticals Inc., the creator of the drug Truveta for the treatment of epilepsy is rumored to be in the beginning stages of an IPO.

Another staggering figure is the fact that Americans spent $42 billion on anxiety medications last year alone.

Anxiety Disorders affect 18.1 percent of adults in the United States; that's approximately 40 million adults between the age of 18 to 54. This equates to one-third of the $148 billion total mental health bill for the U.S.

Anyone can clearly see the potential as an investor in Axium Pharmaceuticals Inc. for profitability.

"We believe that investing in Axium Pharmaceuticals Inc. will be like investing in the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world when they were first getting started right before their stock exploded," says Dr. Anthony Harrelson, CEO.

Axium Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to trade their stock on the OTC Markets Group quotation system.

Buying Axium stock presents an excellent entry point for investors willing to take a risk and develop this industry, which is undergoing rapid, positive changes.

Axium has challenged themselves to be the innovators in the treatment of epilepsy and anxiety. Axium is a leader in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research as well as in the development and production of their advances. Axium is on the cutting edge of development in their field and in proposed clinical trials of new pharmaceutical products and devices, up to and including FDA approval.

Axium strongly believes health and happiness are their business. Axium continuously strives to make life a better, happier and healthier experience with their cutting edge, innovative products.

Axium's prime goal is to come up with newer, simpler, and safer solutions that are more effective.

Axium is heavily interested and invested in the research and development of ground breaking products and technology that are more adapted to the complex demands of today's world and the ever-growing challenges of tomorrow.

"Axium delivers a better present for all today," says Dr. Harrelson.

Axium is not just on the forefront of development, they are at the forefront of access and clinical trials of new pharmaceutical products and devices, up to and including FDA approval.

"The future has a lot to offer and Axium is the future today," Dr. Harrelson adds.

AXIUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

265 Eastchester Dr. Suite 133, # 201

High Point, NC, 27262

www.axium-pharma.com

www.axium-pharma.com/investors

Tel: 1-888-805-7734

Disclaimer: This information is available for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale or any form of general solicitation or general advertising of interests in any investment and or investment vehicle. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to an offering. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

