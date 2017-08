Fake Painkillers Laced With A Legal Drug 50 Times Stronger Than Heroin Are Showing Up In An 'Inevitable' Place

In recent months while screening samples of heroin they had acquired on the street, British police discovered a drug whose appearance they had been dreading — fentanyl, the dangerously strong painkiller that killed Prince and gained a foothold as part of the American opioid epidemic.Since late 2016, fentanyl has been implicated in at least 60 drug-related deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a report from the National Crime Agency. Experts say it is a small but