The 6 Top Biggest Biopharma Deals Of Q2 2017
8/16/2017 6:54:28 AM
You thought it was getting quiet on the deal front? You’re right. Those big licensing deals biopharma loves to boast about were on the wane in Q2.
Analysts for Cortellis tracked the big licensing game potentially worth a half billion dollars or more, and came up with only 7 in Q2, way down from the 17 seen in Q1. Altogether, they recorded 967 new deals of all sizes, down 8% from the 1,050 seen in the first three months of the year.
